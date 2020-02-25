New TFG Marine Website Lists Physical Supply Expansion Plans

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has plans for expansion into several markets worldwide. Image Credit: TFG Marine

TFG Marine, the new bunkering company launched by Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean, has listed its plans for expansion this year.

"TFG Marine is rapidly scaling its global footprint," the company said on its new website.

"It currently has arrangements in place covering bunkering operations in South and West Africa with plans to announce further developments in Asia, Europe and the Americas over the coming months."

In a map setting out the geographical areas where it plans to launch operations, the company lists Singapore, Mauritius, the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub, the US Gulf, Panama and Ecuador as its targets.

News agency Reuters reported earlier this month that Trafigura was among companies that have recently submitted applications for a bunker supplier's licence from the Singapore authorities.

The results of those applications are likely to emerge in the second quarter of this year, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.