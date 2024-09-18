BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined so far this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for a second day despite rising crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $590.50/mt on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's $2/mt fall of the same size.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50mt to $483/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $2/mt to $728.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.95/bl to $73.70/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $9/mt to $587/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $1.50/mt to $507.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1/mt to $574.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $9.50/mt to $513.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.55/bl from the previous session's close at $73.15/bl as of 6:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.14/mt fall in bunker prices.