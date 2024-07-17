Unifeeder CEO Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jesper Kristensen has stepped down as group CEO as of this month. Image Credit: Unifeeder

Shipping firm Unifeeder has appointed two regional CEOs after its group CEO stepped down from the role.

Jesper Kristensen has stepped down as group CEO as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Martin Gaard Christiansen has taken on the role of CEO of Unifeeder A/S, covering Europe, the Americas, West and North Africa.

He has worked for the company since January 2020, serving previously as group chief commercial officer.

Ganesh Raj will be CEO of Unifeeder FZCO, covering Asia, the Middle East, East and South Africa.

"From a Unifeeder perspective, we are grateful for the invaluable contribution, incomparable dedication, energy and true Unifeeder DNA Jesper has brought to the company," the company said.

"At the same time, we look forward to continuing the Unifeeder journey with Martin and Ganesh."