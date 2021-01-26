FOBAS Reports VLSFO TSP Problems in Europe and America

by Ship & Bunker News Team

High TSP levels were found in VLSFO samples from Rotterdam and two other ports. File Image / Pixabay

Lloyd's Register's Fuel Oil Bunker Analysis Service (FOBAS) has warned of several recent instances of VLSFO being sold at three ports in Europe and North America with total sediment potential (TSP) above the required maximum.

The organisation has tested a number of very low sulfur fuel oil from Rotterdam with TSP of 0.16-0.56% m/m, it said in an emailed note Tuesday, compared with the 0.10% m/m specification limit.

At Houston the organisation found VLSFO samples with 0.21-0.33% m/m TSP, and at Istanbul it found samples with 0.17-0.45% m/m TSP.

The Rotterdam TSP problems were mainly due to precipitated asphaltenic material, the organisation said, while the problems at Houston and Istanbul were mainly due to extraneous dirt content.

"Fuels with high sediments can result in excessive sludge deposition in tanks and throughout the handling and treatment/fuel injection systems," FOBAS said.

"Furthermore, in certain cases the attempted use of such fuels may result in highly compromised combustion leading to engine and turbocharger damage."