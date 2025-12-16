Japan Advances Methanol-Fuelled Engine Development With 2027 Target

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japan Engine Corporation recently completed the development of an ammonia-fuelled engine. Image Credit: J-ENG

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has begun work on a methanol-fuelled marine engine, with completion planned for 2027.

The project follows the completion of J-ENG’s first ammonia-fuelled engine in August, J-ENG said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The company is also developing a hydrogen-fuelled engine and said the methanol engine will draw on experience gained from the development of these engines.

J-ENG announced in September that it would deliver a commercial ammonia-fuelled engine to a shipyard in October.

The development comes as methanol is gaining traction in shipping. The global methanol-fuelled fleet is made up of 97 ships, with another 353 expected to join the fleet by 2030, data from classification society DNV show.

As the fleet expands, demand for green methanol is expected to increase due to its potential to significantly reduce GHG emissions.

“As a first mover in the next-generation fuel engine field, J-ENG will contribute to the growth of Japan's shipping and shipbuilding industries through the development and market introduction of a wide variety of engines,” the firm said.