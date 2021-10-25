Estonia's Elenger Takes on New LNG Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship can carry up to 6,000 m3 of LNG in two tanks. Image Credit: Damen

Estonian energy company Elenger has taken delivery of a new LNG bunker delivery vessel.

The firm has taken delivery of the Optimus, the first in a series of LNG bunkering ships designed by engineering firm Damen, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The ship can carry up to 6,000 m3 of LNG in two tanks, and will serve LNG bunker customers and smaller shoreside customers in the Gulf of Finland.

"With this first LNG bunkering vessel, Elenger has significantly expanded its LNG distribution business in the Baltic region," Damen said in the statement.

"The company has been supplying one of the leading regional ferry companies, Tallink Group, for the past five years, refuelling its LNG-fuelled RoPax ferry Megastar using multiple specialist trucks.

"The Megastar will be one of the first beneficiaries of the arrival of Optimus, followed in spring 2022 by Tallink's new LNG-fuelled RoPax ferry MyStar. 212-metres in length it has capacity for 2,800 passengers, 250 freight vehicles and 150 cars."