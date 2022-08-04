Carnival Expects 5-10% Fuel Savings From Ship Upgrade Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carnival is aiming for carbon neutrality on its fleet by 2050. File Image / Pixabay

Cruise firm Carnival Corporation is expecting to see fuel savings per ship of 5-10% from a new programme of technology upgrades seeking to reduce power consumption on board.

By the end of 2023 the firm plans to have rolled out its Service Power Package across its nine cruise line brands, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The package includes the following elements, according to the statement:

Comprehensive upgrades to each ship's hotel HVAC systems, accounting for 25% of a ship's energy consumption, to improve hotel ventilation efficiency using sophisticated variable speed drives and on-demand systems throughout public areas, cabins and galleys. Additionally, indoor air quality is continuously monitored and maintained to the highest standards at sea, using an industry-leading air filtration and ultraviolet-C treatment throughout the ship

Technical systems upgrades on each ship using variable speed drives and on-demand automated control systems for engine room ventilation, main air conditioning chillers and cooling pumps, which together dramatically lower the energy needed to deliver cooling around the ship

State-of-the-art LED lighting systems installed throughout each ship to reduce both power consumption and heat load generation – creating a dual benefit from lower air conditioning demand

Remote monitoring and maintenance improvements that maximize benefits from the upgrade packages, including improved instrumentation and automated management systems, with nonstop ship-to-shore connectivity. Expanded remote monitoring and analysis of each ship's energy performance and technical status ensure peak efficiency and minimal down times

"The Service Power program closely aligns with our long-term sustainability and decarbonization goals and our highest responsibility and top priority, which is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we visit, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel," Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation, said in the statement.

"Based on our improved fleet composition, including adding six industry-leading LNG-powered ships, and our previous investments to increase efficiency and reduce emissions, our absolute carbon emissions peaked in 2011 despite significant capacity growth over the past decade.

"These tailored Service Power Packages further build on those efforts as part of our comprehensive approach to sustainability."