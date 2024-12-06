Damage From Wakashio Spill Persists, Researchers Find

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mangrove forest: sensitive area. File Image / Pixabay.

Material from a fuel oil spill off the coast of Mauritius three years ago is still present in the island nation's mangrove forest area, researchers have found.

The research, by academics from Curtin University, discovered that the chemical 'fingerprint' of oil found in mangrove sediment was a near perfect match for the very low sulphur fuel onboard the ship, Wakashio.

"Identifying and acknowledging this contamination is crucial, both for the people of Mauritius and for global understanding, as little is known about how this new marine fuel behaves once spilled," Curtin academic Alan Scarlett was quoted as saying by Oceangraphic magazine.

While the level of toxins in the oil had reduced during the period after the spill, the fact that oil is still "poses an unknown risk to the mangrove ecosystem", according to Scarlett.

Very low sulphur fuel oil is a relatively unknown quantity in terms of how it behaves once it has entered the ocean.

The researchers are hopeful that their work can be used to mitigate the impact from oil spills of this nature on the marine environment. In addition, the greater understanding of its impact could prove useful for response planning for future VLSFO spills in tropical waters, the report said.