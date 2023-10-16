World's First Oceangoing Ammonia-Fuelled Vessels to be Delivered in Early 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EXMAR LPG's two 46,000 m3 midsize gas carriers are scheduled for delivery in early 2026. Image Credit: Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

Gas transport firm EXMAR LPG has ordered engines for what will be the world's first oceangoing vessels to be propelled by dual-fuelled engines capable of running on ammonia.

The two 46,000 m3 midsize gas carriers are scheduled for delivery in early 2026, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The engines will be delivered by WinGD, and the fuel supply systems by Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

"As leading global transporters of ammonia, we are proud to be developing vessels with an operational carbon footprint reduction of 90%, which significantly exceeds the International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s emissions reduction targets," Carl-Antoine Saverys, executive director of EXMAR, said in the statement.

"This is possible thanks to the decades of experience of EXMAR's operational and technical teams, and the joint effort and contribution of all our project partners."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.