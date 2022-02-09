Island Oil Hires Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Cyprus. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Island Oil has hired a new trader in Cyprus.

Alexis Psaras has joined the company's Cyprus trading unit as a bunker and lubricants trader as of the start of this month, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Psaras was previously an operations executive for Medpool in Cyprus.

"Alex is a diligent and promising trader who shares our values and complements our trading force," Vangelis Marinakis, chief operating officer of Island Oil, said in the statement.

"We firmly believe he will assist us in achieving our goals while at the same time he may fulfil his personal ambitions."

Contact details for Psaras are as follows:

Tel: + 357 25 889 000

Mobile: +357 99 458 349

E-mail: bunkers@island-oil.com

Skype ID: Alexis.P – Island Oil