KPI OceanConnect Appoints Head of Risk and Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nielsen has worked for KPI OceanConnect and its predecessor company, KPI Bridge Oil, since February 2019. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has appointed a head of risk and supply.

Copenhagen-based Kasper Nielsen was appointed to the role of head of risk and supply as of last month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Nielsen has worked for KPI OceanConnect and its predecessor company, KPI Bridge Oil, since February 2019, serving previously as the managing director of its Rotterdam unit.

He had earlier worked for Unicore Fuel from 2014 to 2019, for OW Bunker from 2007 to 2015 and for Wrist Shipping from 2003 to 2007.

"In his new role, Kasper will spearhead the optimisation of our significant volume," the company said in the post.

"He will also enhance the value and diversity of products we offer, focusing on contracts and derivatives.

"Looking ahead, the Risk & Supply team is set to expand throughout 2024, reflecting our commitment to growth and excellence in service delivery."