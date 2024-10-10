SIBCON 2024: BP Backs Wider Rollout of Mass Flow Meters for Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MFM use will soon be mandatory in Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy producer BP is hoping to see a wider rollout of mass flow meters across the global bunker industry to improve standards.

The firm is in the process of calibrating the meters on its delivery fleet in Northwest Europe to bring them into service, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the Sibcon industry event in Singapore on Tuesday.

The company would be in favour of robust regulation on the use and testing of mass flow meters of a similar kind to Singapore's being implemented in other bunkering locations considering the use of the measurement systems.

The port authorities of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges plan to make mass flow meters mandatory for bunker deliveries from the start of 2026. That decision follows Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority starting to make the meters mandatory from 2017.