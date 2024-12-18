NYK Strikes Carbon Offset Deal for Bunker Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stratos Direct Air Capture plant Texas, USA. Image Credit: 1PointFive

A Japanese energy company and shipping line have agreed a bunker fuel purchase agreement with carbon dioxide removal credits (CDR).

The credits are created through direct air capture with carbon storage ( DACCS), according to a statement from the shipping line, NYK.

"NYK is promoting CO2 emissions reduction towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050," the statement said.

"This is being done by maximizing energy efficiency and transitioning from traditional fossil fuels to next-generation fuels such as LNG, ammonia, and methanol.

"Additionally, for residual emissions that cannot be eliminated through efforts to reduce emissions, NYK aims to achieve net zero CO2 emissions through a 'reduction' and 'removal' approach by offsetting emissions using CDR credits."

ENEOS launched its carbon offset fuel in January. Under the agreement with NYK, it will procure CDR credits from 1PointFive's Stratos Direct Air Capture plant in Texas, USA. The plant becomes operational next year, according to the statement.