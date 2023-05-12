Höegh Autoliners Signs Green Ammonia Bunker Supply Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has ordered eight pure car and truck carriers suitable for conversion to ammonia propulsion after delivery. Image Credit: Höegh Autoliners

Shipping firm Höegh Autoliners has signed a deal securing the supply of green ammonia as bunker fuel for part of its fleet.

The firm has announced a partnership with Norway's North Ammonia for the supply, distribution, delivery and consumption of green ammonia, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Höegh sees the deal enabling it to power at least 5% of its deep-sea operation with green ammonia by 2030, and to use at least 100,000 mt/year of the fuel by then.

The firm has ordered eight pure car and truck carriers suitable for conversion to ammonia propulsion after delivery, with the first two due to arrive in the second half of 2024.

"We are proud to partner with an ambitious Norwegian green ammonia supplier to transition towards a more sustainable future," Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, said in the statement.

"This collaboration will not only reduce our environmental impact and carbon footprint.

"It will also set a new standard for the industry as a whole and assist our partners and customers in decarbonizing their supply chain.

"We are receiving positive feedback and strong signals from major car manufacturers in Europe about enabling lower-emission transport of cars from the manufacturing site to the customers."