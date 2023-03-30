Hyundai GLOVIS Sees Key Role for Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hyundai GLOVIS Vessel. File Image. Image Credit: Hyundai GLOVIS

South Korean operator Hyundai GLOVIS says biofuel bunkers will play a central role in its future strategy as it looks to establish green supply chains.

The comments came alongside news that the firm, part of the Hyundai Motor Group, completed its first biofuel bunker stem in conjunction with bio-bunker firm Goodfuels.

Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) Glovis Sunrise was reported to have lifted 500 MT of GoodFuels’ 30% biofuel blend product, MDF1-30, on December 28, 2022 during a port visit to Vlissingen (Flushing) with the subsequent fuel trial during the vessel’s voyage between Europe and the Persian Gulf, ending in late January.

The industry is witnessing an increasing number of biofuel bunker trials as it seeks solutions to reduce its GHG emsisions. Biofuel offers one of the few ways vessels can do this on a net-emissions basis without requiring modifications to the ship.

Indeed, it speaks to the popularity of biofuel bunkers that finding a 'first' in the marine space in is becoming increasingly difficult, although on this occasion Goodfuels did note it was the first biofuel bunkering for a Korean flagged PCTC.

"As we strive to provide efficient and sustainable maritime transportation to global automotive manufacturers, including Hyundai Motor Group, Kia, and Volkswagen, we are delighted to see the results of this biofuels trial, which shows that tangible emissions reductions can be achieved today on existing fleets," said Tae-Woo KIM, Senior Vice President, Head of Shipping Business Division, at Hyundai GLOVIS.

"Biofuels will also play a key role in our future strategy, as we continue to develop a maritime transportation system tailored to the green supply chains of the future.”