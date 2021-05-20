UECC to Receive LNG/Battery Hybrid Ships From Later This Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A keel-laying ceremony was held for the third of the hybrid ships on Wednesday. Image Credit: UECC

Shipping company UECC is due to receive the first of its three new LNG/battery hybrid pure car and truck carriers later this year.

The first was launched at the yard in China last month and is due for delivery later this year, while the second and third of the ships will be delivered in the first half of 2022, UECC said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The three ships will take UECC over the line of the International Maritime Organization's target of cutting carbon intensity per transport work by 40% from 2008's levels by 2030, the company said.

"UECC is taking the initiative in the industry to achieve decarbonisation using currently available technologies, rather than waiting for the perfect solution," Glenn Edvardsen, CEO of UECC, said in the statement.

"At the same time, these vessels will be highly cost competitive due to operational efficiency and reduced fuel costs."

Once the vessels are delivered, UECC will have a fleet of 17 ships, of which five will be capable of running on LNG.