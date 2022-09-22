Yang Ming Takes Delivery of Scrubber-Equipped Container Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is the last in a series of 14 11,000 TEU scrubber-equipped newbuildings the company has taken on through long-term charters. Image Credit: Yang Ming

Shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp has taken delivery of a scrubber-equipped container ship.

The firm has chartered the 11,000 TEU container ship YM Trillion from Shoei Kisen Kaisha and took delivery of the new ship on Wednesday, the company said in a statement on its website.

The vessel is the last in a series of 14 11,000 TEU scrubber-equipped newbuildings the company has taken on through long-term charters.

"This type of vessels adopts the twin-island design to increase loading capacity and navigational visibility to ensure more efficiency and safety," the company said in the statement.

"The ship hull form optimization will further increase energy saving and reduce overall emissions.

"In addition, the ships are designed with shorter length and beam, which makes them easier to manoeuvre during berthing or departure.

"The optimal dimensions can enable these ships to call at major ports worldwide and pass through the new Panama Canal with no restriction, and facilitate greater flexibility in vessel deployment."

The new vessel will be deployed on Yang Ming's PN3 trans-Pacific service.