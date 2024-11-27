Castrol Appoints New CEO of Global Marine and Energy Business

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mathieu Boulandet has been appointed to the role of global marine and energy CEO in Dusseldorf as of last month. Image Credit: Castrol

Lubricant producer Castrol has appointed a new CEO of its global marine and energy business.

Mathieu Boulandet has been appointed to the role of global marine and energy CEO in Dusseldorf as of last month, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Boulandet has worked for the company since January 2018, serving previously as its vice president for industrial business in Europe.

He had earlier worked for France's TotalEnergies from 2004 to 2017.

"I feel incredibly proud to lead Castrol's Marine and Energy business and to support these vital sectors amidst increasing operational and regulatory complexity," Boulandet said in the statement.

"I look forward to collaborating closely with our teams to deliver greater value to our customers and develop new solutions that enable us to deliver end-to-end lubrication as a service and help our customers and partners to reach their sustainability goals."