Bunker Holding 'Looking at Every Option' on Alternative Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is based in Middelfart. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels group Bunker Holding is still reviewing its options on the supply of alternative bunker fuels.

The company appears to be in the process of setting up an LNG bunker supply business, putting out a job advertisement early this month for a managing director of the planned new unit. The company plans to charter LNG bunker barges as part of the new unit, it said in the advertisement.

Last week the firm also advertised for a new fuels scheduling manager to manage alternative fuel delivery vessels. Ed Glossop -- initially hired as the company's head of sustainable operations -- is described in the advertisement as 'head of LNG and ammonia'.

But the company is keen to emphasise it has a range of options available to it.

"We are looking at every option at present," Valerie Ahrens, global director for sustainable fuels at Bunker Holding, told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

"We have been delivering LNG to our customers worldwide since November 2022."

The company has set a target for at least 5% of its sales to be of 'very low carbon fuels' by 2030, and defines this term as covering fuels with a minimum 65% life cycle GHG reduction compared to fossil fuels.