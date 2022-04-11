Oldendorff Takes on Two More Yara Marine Technologies Scrubbers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal was signed at the Nor-Shipping industry event last week. Image Credit: Yara Marine Technologies

Shipping company Oldendorff Carriers has taken on scrubbers from Yara Marine Technologies for two more of its bulkers.

The firm has ordered Yara's new U-type SOx scrubbers for two dry bulk carriers, Yara said in an emailed statement on Monday. Yara has fitted scrubbers to 98 of the shipping company's vessels so far.

"There is no bigger compliment to the hard work of our technical team than when an existing customer chooses to equip their fleet with more of our products," Aleksander Askeland, chief sales officer at Yara Marine Technologies, said in the statement.

"We look forward to hitting the 100-vessel mark in the future and helping the Oldendorff fleet continue to improve its environmental performance.

"As we widen our portfolio of innovative and cost-effective green technologies, we look forward to closer collaboration."

Scrubber installations slowed in 2020 as a collapse in crude prices led to a significant narrowing of the spread between VLSFO and HSFO. But interest has risen again as this spread has widened quickly this year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the spread standing at $141/mt in Singapore on Friday, according to Ship & Bunker pricing.