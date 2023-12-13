Autonomous Shortsea Vessel Could be on Water by 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Artist's impression of Zulu Mass. Image Credit / Zulu Associates.

A design for an autonomous, zero-emissions ship could see the vessel on the water within two years, the developer has said.

Belgian firm Zulu Associates' Zulu Mass design is for a seagoing vessel based on an existing design for an inland waterways barge.

The Zulu Mass design has electric propulsion, wind blades and holds out the possibility of foil propulsion, according to the company.

Traditional concepts for shortsea shippng "are being challenged" opening up new possibilities for zero emissions, according to the firm's chief executive Antoon Van Coillie.

In addition, with the prospect of harmonisation on procedures related to the operation of autonomous shipping between four adjacent countries (Belgium, UK, Netherlands and Denmark), the Zulu Mass could be on the water by 2025, the chief executive said.

Zulu Mass project partners include naval architects Conoship International and Zulu Associates' subsidiary, Anglo Belgian Shipping Company.