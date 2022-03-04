Analytics Firm Tracks 126 Tankers at Sea Carrying Oil From Russian Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Russian oil is still being shipped around the world in large quantities. File Image / Pixabay

126 tankers are currently at sea carrying oil from Russian ports, according to analytics firm Windward Maritime AI.

A total of 224 tankers operated at Russian ports in the past 60 days, of which 126 have yet to arrive at their next destination, the company said in an emailed statement this week.

The remaining vessels are carrying up to 87.4 million barrels of oil, 50.34% of which is destined for the US and Europe, the company said.

The analysis highlights the scale of the problem facing Western regulators as they seek to impose sanctions on Russian energy exports over the war in Ukraine.

Several large bunker companies have now stepped back from doing business with Russia-related counterparties, and these tankers may find a reduced range of suppliers available to them next time they bunker.