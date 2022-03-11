ZeroNorth Offers New "Green Route" Voyage Optimization Option

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New option considers emissions together with profit. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Shipping optimisation firm ZeroNorth this week added new functionality to its platform that allows users to choose a new "green route" as part of their voyage planning.

The option "considers emissions together with profit", says ZeroNorth, allowing vessels to improve or maintain their Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings.

“[L]aunching our CII optimisation feature will give the industry another means to act on its environmental footprint," said Lora Jakobsen, Chief Purpose Activist, ZeroNorth.

"The tightening regulatory environment in shipping is creating an urgency to act, which in turn can help the industry’s green transition. Commercial entities need to do their part, which is why we are building a platform to drive the industry’s sustainability."

ZeroNorth also said for 2021 its platform helped reduce 218,000 tonnes CO2 emissions from shipping.