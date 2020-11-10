Low Sulfur Bunker Premium Slides Under 20%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The premium for 0.50% sulfur bunkers in major bunkering ports has fallen under 20%, Ship & Bunker data shows.

Looking at the average price of VLSFO and IFO380 as part of Ship & Bunker's Global 20 Ports Average Index, the premium for the IMO2020 compliant product in October was a little under 19%, or $52/mt in dollar terms.

The premium has been declining throughout the year, having started 2020 with a huge spread of over $300/mt - a premium of over 80%.

Prior to the decidedly unexpected COVID-related economic developments of this year, market commentators had been expecting the premium for 0.50%S bunkers to be around $200/mt.