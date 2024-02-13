Cavotec Signs $5.7 Million Container Ship Shore Power Retrofit Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will retrofit a major European shipping line's vessels with shore power equipment throughout the course of this year. Image Credit: Cavotec

Engineering company Cavotec has signed a $5.7 million deal to retrofit a container line's vessels with shore power connections.

The company will retrofit a major European shipping line's vessels with shore power equipment throughout the course of this year, Cavotec said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The work will partly be carried out in drydock and during commercial sailing for the rest.

"We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with this esteemed European shipping line," Patrick Mares, president of the ports and maritime division at Cavotec, said in the statement.

"This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to advancing sustainable maritime operations and underscores Cavotec's leading position in the shore power retrofit market."

Shore power connections allow vessels to connect to the land-based grid for their power needs while at berth, reducing direct emissions from the ship.