Shipping Companies Take on Scrubber Service Contracts After Warranties End

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yara said most engineers are still viewing scrubbers as new equipment. Image Credit: Yara Marine Technologies

Shipping companies who bought scrubbers in the run-up to 2020 are starting to take on long-term service agreements for the emissions-cleaning systems as their initial warranties come to an end.

Scrubber manufacturer Yara Marine Technologies saw record-high service and after-sales deals for scrubbers in January and February, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"As warranties end, ship-owners now find their way back to the supplier for service," the company said.

"Most engineers outside Yara Marine Technologies and the scrubber industry, still consider scrubbers as new equipment and still they lack experience on how to conduct preventative maintenance in an optimal way."