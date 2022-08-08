Ecochlor to Help Market Armada Air Lubrication System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Armada expects to make its air lubrication system available to shipowners by the end of this year. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime engineering firm Ecochlor is set to help market an air lubrication system produced by Armada Technologies.

The two firms have signed a collaborative agreement for Ecochlor to provide technical assistance and global sales and marketing support to Armada, Ecochlor said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Armada expects to make its air lubrication system available to shipowners by the end of this year. The system will deliver an estimated fuel saving of 10-12%, depending on hull type, according to Ecochlor's statement.

"I am very excited to introduce the Armada system to the maritime industry," Andrew Marshall, CEO of Ecochlor, said in the statement.

"In comparison to hull lubrication competitors, the Armada system has a relatively low installation and operating cost.

"Its unique design uses less power than other hull lubrication technologies, decouples speed from drag reduction and is easier to maintain.

"This provides an economic payback to the shipowner within a shorter period of time.

"A complete win for owners looking to reduce their carbon footprint whilst reducing costs."