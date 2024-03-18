Indian Navy Recovers Bulker and Crew From Pirates After Three Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The INS Kolkata rescued the 45,000 DWT Ruen and its 17 crew members on the evening of March 16. Image Credit: Indian Navy

The Indian Navy rescued a dry bulk carrier and its crew from pirates over the weekend, three months after the vessel had been captured.

The INS Kolkata rescued the 45,000 DWT Ruen and its 17 crew members on the evening of March 16, the Indian Navy said in a social media post.

The ship had been hijacked in the Arabian Sea about 700 nautical miles east of Somalia on December 14.

"INS Kolkata had carried out the interception of the pirate ship Ruen almost 1400 nm from the Indian coast, and forced the pirate ship to stop through calibrated actions," the Indian Navy said.

"The vessel has also been sanitised for presence of illegal arms, ammunition and contraband."