New Thruster and Propulsion Solution Aims to Help Vessel Decarbonization Efforts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New package from Wärtsilä aimed at operators of offshore vessels, ferries, and tugs. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

A new thruster and propulsion control solution package from Wärtsilä promises to help operators of offshore vessels, ferries, and tugs with their decarbonization goals.

Unveiled today, the package comprises Wärtsilä's WST-E embedded electric steerable thruster and WST-R retractable thrusters, together with an updated remote propulsion control system said to bring greater accuracy and reliability to dynamic positioning (DP) operations.

At its core, the retractable thrusters feature an 8-degree tilted propeller shaft that reduces losses in the interaction between the thrusters and hull, and between thrusters, resulting in an effective thrust said to be increased by up to 15 to 20% compared to non-tilted thrusters.

"With this optimised thruster and control solution, Wärtsilä offers a DP capability solution that meets all required standards with a marked improvement in efficiency," said Lauri Tiainen, Director of Thrusters & Propulsion Control Systems at Wärtsilä Marine.

"This saves time, reduces costs, and enables an important contribution to decarbonising vessel operations."