BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Day in Six

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied from a four-and-a-half-year low on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly rallied at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in six consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1.50/mt to $513/mt on Monday, having reached its lowest level since May 2021 at the end of last week.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $5.50/mt to $446.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $2/mt to $759.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.94/bl to $65.47/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $481/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $3.50/mt to $441.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $5/mt to $482.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $2.50/mt to $462/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.13/bl from the previous session's close at $65.60/bl as of 5:32 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.98/mt rise in bunker prices.