BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Day in Six

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday October 7, 2025

Bunker prices mostly rallied at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in six consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1.50/mt to $513/mt on Monday, having reached its lowest level since May 2021 at the end of last week.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $5.50/mt to $446.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $2/mt to $759.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.94/bl to $65.47/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $481/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $3.50/mt to $441.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $5/mt to $482.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $2.50/mt to $462/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.13/bl from the previous session's close at $65.60/bl as of 5:32 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.98/mt rise in bunker prices.

