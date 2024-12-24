New LNG-Fuelled CMA CGM Boxship Makes Maiden Call

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 8,000 TEU CMA CGM Petra has made its maiden call and entered service. Image Credit: CMA CGM

A new LNG-fuelled boxship owned by France's CMA CGM has made its maiden call.

The 8,000 TEU CMA CGM Petra has made its maiden call and entered service, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

The dual-fuelled ship is the first in a series of six to join the CMA CGM fleet.

"She will be part of the Asia-Central South America 1 (ACSA 1) service, linking Eastbound and Westbound trade routes," the company said in the post.

"We wish fair winds and safe travels to the crew aboard this magnificent vessel."

LNG as a bunker fuel has made significant strides in 2024, with a range of gas-powered vessels across multiple segments joining the global fleet and being added to orderbooks.