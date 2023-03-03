Quadrise BioMSAR Emulsion Fuel Moves to Next Phase of Testing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Quadrise is running a series of tests of its bioMSAR product before commercial tests on board an MSC boxship. File Image / Pixabay

Emulsion fuels firm Quadrise is moving its bioMSAR product onto the next phase of testing after successfully completing tests with engineering firm Wärtsilä.

Quadrise carried out optical combustion and engine wear tests with Wärtsilä, finding that its bioMSAR product has similar injection and combustion properties to its MSAR fuel, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify bunker fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass. The bioMSAR process works on a similar principle, but with bio-feedstocks added to deliver further GHG savings.

Last year Quadrise agreed to set up proof-of-concept tests of its MSAR and bioMSAR fuels with container line MSC.

"The Company is pleased to confirm that, as a result of these test results, bioMSAR can proceed to the next phase of assessment, with hazard identification and operability studies now scheduled ahead of commercial vessel testing on the MSC Leandra and further announcements will be made, as appropriate, in due course," the company said in the statement.