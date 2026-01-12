ABB to Equip BC Ferries' New Hybrid-Electric Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The contract covers power, propulsion and control systems for four vessels due for delivery from 2029. Image Credit: ABB

Engineering company ABB has been selected to supply various systems for four hybrid-electric vessels being built for ferry operator BC Ferries.

The company will supply power, propulsion and control systems, ABB said in an email statement on Monday.

The ferries are part of the operator’s New Major Vessels programme to replace ageing ships and reduce emissions and underwater noise in the Strait of Georgia.

The vessels will be built at China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyard and delivered from 2029.

They will be equipped with ABB’s Azipod electric propulsion system and its Onboard DC Grid power distribution technology.

Each ferry will feature up to 70 MWh of battery capacity and will be able to operate using biofuel or renewable diesel, with the option to transition to fully electric operation in the future.

The vessels will also be capable of connecting to an onshore power facility.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025, with financial terms not disclosed.