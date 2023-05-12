BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First Session in Five

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices declining for the first in five sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3/mt to $584/mt on Thursday, in its first daily drop since May 4. The G20-HSFO Index gained $1.50/mt to $487.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $786.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.43/bl to $74.98/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rallied by $0.50/mt to $571.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1/mt to $536.50/mt, at Fujairah they gained $4/mt to $561.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $8/mt to $535.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.65/bl at $74.33/bl as of 9:05 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.89/mt fall in bunker prices.