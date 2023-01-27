FOBAS: ULSFO Fuels Exceeding 0.10% Sulfur limit in ARA Region

by FOBAS

Inrecent days FOBAS has tested a number of samples from ARA Region (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp), which were ordered and supplied as ULSFO (0.10%), however had tested sulphur contents which exceeded the 0.10% limit.

The tested results ranged from 0.12 % m/m – 0.14 % m/m.

As per MARPOL Annex VI regulation 14.4.3, ships within the Emission Control Areas (ECA-SOx) are required to use marine fuels with a sulphur content not exceeding 0.10% unless demonstrating compliance through alternative means.

In view of the above, if your ships are planning to bunker in ARA region, we recommend that suppliers are advised of your concerns regarding the sulphur content of the fuel in the area, and that they provide you with additional reassurance that they will adhere to the ISO 8217 requirements for the grade ordered and relevant regulatory requirements.

Additional attention should be given to the collection of bunker samples. It should be ensured that all parties have witnessed the sampling process and have signed witness forms accordingly, and that the supporting documentation includes records of all the samples considered representative of the fuel as loaded

If you require any further information about this Bulletin, please contact us at fobas@lr.org or speak to one of our consultants on +44 (0)330 414 1000 (Southampton UK), +44 (0)1642 440991 Redcar (UK), +65 3163 0888 (Singapore), +30 211 990 7732 (Greece). For anything urgent, please contact us via our out of office number, +44 (0)1642 425660.