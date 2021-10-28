BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Senior Trader in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday October 28, 2021

Global marine fuels firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a senior trader for its office in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with solid experience and proven results in bunker trading or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following additional requirements for the role:

  • Fluent in both verbal and written English; any foreign language is a plus
  • Proficient in ERP systems such as Microsoft Dynamics NAV, or at least eager to learn
  • Natural flair for sales and enjoy networking with business prospects and partners
  • Pragmatic approach to problem solving; seek to 'connect the dots'
  • Value the importance of good teamwork
  • Understand and respect all functions involved in running our business
  • Identify clearly with Monjasa's values

For more information, click here.

