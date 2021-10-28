World News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Senior Trader in Fredericia
Thursday October 28, 2021
The new hire will join Monjasa's office in Fredericia. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuels firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a senior trader for its office in Fredericia.
The company is looking for candidates with solid experience and proven results in bunker trading or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following additional requirements for the role:
- Fluent in both verbal and written English; any foreign language is a plus
- Proficient in ERP systems such as Microsoft Dynamics NAV, or at least eager to learn
- Natural flair for sales and enjoy networking with business prospects and partners
- Pragmatic approach to problem solving; seek to 'connect the dots'
- Value the importance of good teamwork
- Understand and respect all functions involved in running our business
- Identify clearly with Monjasa's values
For more information, click here.