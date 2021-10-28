BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Senior Trader in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Monjasa's office in Fredericia. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuels firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a senior trader for its office in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with solid experience and proven results in bunker trading or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following additional requirements for the role:

Fluent in both verbal and written English; any foreign language is a plus

Proficient in ERP systems such as Microsoft Dynamics NAV, or at least eager to learn

Natural flair for sales and enjoy networking with business prospects and partners

Pragmatic approach to problem solving; seek to 'connect the dots'

Value the importance of good teamwork

Understand and respect all functions involved in running our business

Identify clearly with Monjasa's values

For more information, click here.