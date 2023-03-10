BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Trader Roles in Singapore, Dubai

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Jayanathan is the recruitment firm's director. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Maritime Recruitment Company is currently looking for experienced bunker traders in these two fabulous locations.

Generous packages in line with experience are on offer along with some real opportunities for career development. One of the positions is to launch a brand new office!

Of course, negotiation skills, commercial excellence, as well as exceptional sales and account management ability are a must. A team mindset and a real determination to succeed is also essential.

Language skills would be a bonus.

So if you do like the sound of the above, think you fit the bill, and feel you are not getting the bonus, salary and recognition you deserve where you are, please contact me. I may be able to help you embark on quite an adventure.

Always in confidence.

Vernon

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com