BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Trader Roles in Singapore, Dubai

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Friday March 10, 2023

Maritime Recruitment Company is currently looking for experienced bunker traders in these two fabulous locations.

Generous packages in line with experience are on offer along with some real opportunities for career development. One of the positions is to launch a brand new office!

Of course, negotiation skills, commercial excellence, as well as exceptional sales and account management ability are a must. A team mindset and a real determination to succeed is also essential.

Language skills would be a bonus.

So if you do like the sound of the above, think you fit the bill, and feel you are not getting the bonus, salary and recognition you deserve where you are, please contact me. I may be able to help you embark on quite an adventure.

Always in confidence.

Vernon

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

About Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

With a deep and wide understanding of, and experience in, the Bunker Industry, we offer clients help with attracting the right talent. This can range from initial identification all the way to a full search and selection process. The firm intends to establish itself as the Bunker Industry’s recruitment partner of choice by adopting a relentless focus on integrity and service.

For candidates, we provide discrete and considered advice on the many organisations that exist in what really is a wonderfully diverse and exciting industry and help you find one that is just right for you.

For more information please email: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or call me in confidence on +44 7717 213572

