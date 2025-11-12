ClassNK Revises Guidelines for Methanol/Ethanol-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new edition adds clearer safety guidance for vessels powered by methanol and ethanol. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese classification society ClassNK has released a new edition of its guidelines with clearer safety rules for methanol- and ethanol-fuelled ships.

The updated guidelines add new explanations on the interpretation of safety requirements for vessels powered by methyl and ethyl alcohol - also commonly known as methanol and ethanol, ClassNK said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The revised edition of the Part A Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels compiles key points on required plans, documents, and class survey items, providing more practical guidance for shipbuilders and operators.

The guidelines are part of a broader framework covering alternative fuels, including LPG, ammonia, and hydrogen.

The IMO is expected to review its interim guidelines for the safe use of methyl and ethyl as marine fuels during its 12th session of the Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC 12) in September 2026.

The guidelines can be downloaded here from the 'Guidelines' section of ClassNK's website after registration.