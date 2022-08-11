Scrubber Maintenance Operations Possible Without Interrupting Voyage: Hydrex

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ability to repair scrubbers without interrupting a ship's voyage would significantly reduce the overall cost to the shipping firm. Image Credit: Hydrex

Engineering company Hydrex has been able to carry out maintenance work on a ship's scrubber without interrupting its voyage.

The company recently replaced two corroded scrubber overboard pipes on a large container ship without interrupting or delaying the ship's itinerary, Hydrex said in an emailed note to clients on Wednesday.

Corrosive washwater from scrubbers can damage the pipes if inappropriate materials are used for them, risking water ingress.

Hydrex has previously noted many cases of this work being needed, and the ability to carry it out without interrupting a ship's voyage would significantly reduce the overall cost to the shipping firm.

"An operation like this requires careful planning and excellent coordination between the ship's management team, officers and crew and our Technical Department," the company said in the note.

"It also requires fast, efficient work on the part of our competent diver/technicians.

"It begins with obtaining the exact specifications so that the new pipes can be fabricated.

"Once made they go to a specialist paint shop to apply Ecospeed.

"This is a proprietary protective coating needed to make sure that the pipes will not corrode again."