Methanol Institute COO Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chris Chatterton has announced his departure from the Methanol Institute. Image Credit: Chris Chatterton / LinkedIn

The chief operating officer of methanol industry body the Methanol Institute has stepped down from his role with the organisation.

Chris Chatterton announced his departure from the Methanol Institute in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

He first joined the organisation in February 2015.

"Throughout my tenure, I have cherished every moment of working closely with members on challenging sectoral topics, from championing sustainable production and standards, to advancing trade practices for methanol as a petrochemical feedstock and an efficient energy carrier," he said in the post.

"Together, we have made strides in promoting safe handling, decarbonization, and securing a common pathway to broader 'net zero' goals, while enhancing value chain characteristics.

"I take immense pride in leaving behind a cohesive and talented team of industry experts, with whom I have had the privilege to collaborate extensively with over the years."