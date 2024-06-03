BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Lowest Since December

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level since the end of last year.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $7.50/mt to $619.50/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since December 17. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $5.50/mt to $537/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $9.50/mt to $802/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.77/bl to $81.11/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $10.50/mt to $599/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $5/mt to $556/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9.50/mt to $597.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $2.50/mt to $586/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.29/bl from the previous session's close at $80.82/bl as of 6:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.18/mt fall in bunker prices.

