BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Lowest Since December

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are now at the lowest level since the end of last year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level since the end of last year.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $7.50/mt to $619.50/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since December 17. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $5.50/mt to $537/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $9.50/mt to $802/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.77/bl to $81.11/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $10.50/mt to $599/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $5/mt to $556/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9.50/mt to $597.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $2.50/mt to $586/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.29/bl from the previous session's close at $80.82/bl as of 6:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.18/mt fall in bunker prices.