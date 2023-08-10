BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global bunker prices have risen sharply over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, reversing the previous day's decline.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $5/mt to $657/mt on Wednesday, having slipped by $5.50/mt the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $8/mt to $584.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $8.50/mt to $937/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.38/bl to $87.55/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3/mt to $640/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $7.50/mt to $618/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $640/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $16/mt to $625.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.21/bl at $87.76/bl as of 9:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.58/mt rise in bunker prices.