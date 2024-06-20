BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been rising for the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for a third day to the highest level in almost three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $626.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since May 30.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $5/mt to $541/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $6.50/mt to $809/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.26/bl to $85.07/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $5.50/mt to $611.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $7.50/mt to $562.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4/mt to $610.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3/mt to $589.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.09/bl from the previous session's close at $85.16/bl as of 6:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.68/mt rise in bunker prices.