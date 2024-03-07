BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are declining. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $663.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since March 1. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $511/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $2.50/mt to $875.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.92/bl to $82.96/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $6.50/mt to $640/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6/mt to $588.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $6/mt to $638.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $0.50/mt to $639/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were down by $0.45/bl from the previous session's close at $82.51/bl as of 8:44 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $3.39/mt fall in bunker prices.