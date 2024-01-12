Red Sea: All Signs Point to Escalating Tensions as Shipping Associations Join Call to End Attacks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. Image Credit: U.S. Naval Forces Central Command

The World Shipping Council, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and BIMCO this week joined the call for an end to attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea, but all signs indicate they are more likely to see an escalation in tensions.

“The shipping associations call on all nations and international organisations to protect seafarers, international trade in the Red Sea, and to support the welfare of the global commons by bringing all pressure to bear on the aggressors so that these intolerable attacks cease with immediate effect,” the trio said in a joint statement Thursday.

The attacks began in November in response to Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a press briefing Thursday, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, said that since then there have been 25 attacks on merchant ships in the area.

He also noted that on Thursday a Houthi drone boat was detonated “within a couple of miles of ships operating in the area” despite what the US has suggested was a final warning issued by 12 countries on Wednesday of unspecified "consequences" unless the aggressors halt their attacks.

“There are no signs that their irresponsible behavior is abating,” Cooper added, while a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Wednesday that they “would not anticipate another warning.”