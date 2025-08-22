Yinson GreenTech Teams Up with Blue Ctrl to Boost Smart Electric Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Blue Ctrl says this partnership will help expand its reach in the Singapore shipbuilding market. Image Credit: Yinson

Yinson GreenTech has partnered with Norwegian software firm Blue Ctrl to enhance the digital capabilities of its electric vessel fleet.

The collaboration will integrate Blue Ctrl's X-Connect platform into Yinson's operations, enabling real-time data monitoring, energy optimisation and advanced alarm and system management, Yinson GreenTech said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The move aims to strengthen Yinson's digital infrastructure and support more efficient, data-driven fleet management as the company scales its electric vessels business.

"As we continue scaling our electric vessel operations, incorporating advanced digital tools is key to delivering smarter, more responsive marine solutions," Jan-Viggo Johansen, managing director of Yinson GreenTech MarineEV, said.

"We are pleased to partner with Yinson GreenTech marinEV to expand our reach in the Singapore shipbuilding market," Arne Dybvik, Managing Director of Blue Ctrl, said.