Bunker Holding to Join Ten Green Fuel Projects by End of 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

As part of its first annual ESG report, marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has set itself the target of joining at least ten green fuel supply projects by the end of next year.

The firm published an ESG report for the first time on Tuesday, setting out its performance in the 2021/22 financial year against a range of ESG measures.

The company was indirectly responsible for 85 million mt of scope 3 CO2 equivalent emissions in 2021/22 via the fuel it sold, it said. In Ship & Bunker and SeaCred's 'Top 10 Bunker Companies for 2022' report Bunker Holding's volumes for calendar 2021 were estimated at 30 million mt, little changed from the previous year.

"We will seek to establish formal partnerships with project developers with the objective to establish bunkering infrastructure," the company said in the report.

"Our aim is to be formally engaged in at least ten projects by the end of 2023, with the ambition to bring low- and zero-carbon fuels to the maritime industry.

"It is our expectation that the majority of our decarbonisation investments will be allocated to improve our customers' access to low- and zero-carbon fuels.

"Examples of projects and pilot projects to invest in include trials of low- and zero-carbon fuels research and development, investments in bunkering infrastructure including barges and storage, offtake commitment of product, or M&A activities that support our ambition."