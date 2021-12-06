LMG Marine to Design Ammonia-Fuelled Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel may be operational as soon as 2024. Image Credit: LMG Marin

Sembcorp Marine subsidiary LMG Marin is set to design an ammonia-fuelled tanker.

The firm will design the vessel for Grieg Maritime Group unit Grieg Edge, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The tanker, to be named MS Green Ammonia, will transport and distribute green ammonia from a production facility in Berlevåg, Norway, to Svalbard from 2024.

"LMG Marin is pleased to be selected by Grieg Edge to provide design services for MS Green Ammonia," Torbjørn Bringedal, managing director of LMG Marin, said in the statement.

"We appreciate the opportunity to work with Grieg Edge who is at the forefront of developing new business opportunities within the maritime industry with sustainability as a pre-requisite.

"Together with Grieg Edge, we are excited in pursuing new green technologies and making it a future reality."