IMO to Fund Shore Power Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shore Power. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The IMO, as part of the Saudi Arabia-funded IMO CARES Maritime Technology Global Challenge initiative, says it is releasing funds to help develop shore power shore power in four ports access Africa and the Caribbean.

Launched in November 2023, A total of 21 companies were said to have applied for the funding.

A judging panel recommended three specific solutions, wind turbines, shore to ship power supply and port call data sharing, for development into detailed technical proposals and possible demonstration in Namibia, Mauritius, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The final choice of solutions was made by the governments of these countries.

The level of funding from IMO was not specified.

"Combating climate change through emission reduction requires dedicated effort at every port and for even the smallest vessels thorughout the world," said Anton Rhodes, IMO CARES Project Manager.

"It is vital to support developing countries, in particular the small island developing states and least developed countries, in this journey and to help facilitate access to technologies."