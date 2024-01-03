Include NOx in Mediterranean ECA, Say NGOs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Med ports: NOx pollution. File Image / Pixabay.

A Nitrogen Emission Control Area for the Mediterranean Sea would greatly reduce NOx levels in port areas, a group of environmentalists have said.

Recent testing by non-governmental organisations across the region found NOx levels to be up to eight times that recommended by the World Health Organisation.

"Results from the measurement camping in 14 mediterranean port cities show high NOx-pollution, often way above the required legal limits," a statement from green campaigner NABU said.

"In Piraeus, Greece, the NOx-level detected was 80 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter) which is double the limit set by the European Union and eight times the recommendation of WHO."

NABU highlighted the missed opportunity to establish a full emissions control area for the Mediterranean iin 2022.

A full ECA (that sought to control sulphur and nitrogen oxide emissions from ships) would "lead to a drop of the harmful emissions from ships by up to 70%" and "pave the way for climate friendly fuels".